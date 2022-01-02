Football

Ralf Rangnick determined to keep Edinson Cavani at Manchester United - 'I desperately want him to stay'

Ralf Rangnick: "I told him from the very first day that for me, he's a highly important player. He's probably the only one who can play as a striker back to goal and face to goal. So, he's, as I said, his professionalism, his work ethic is just amazing. I told him that I desperately want him to stay, to stay until the end of the season. He knows that. He also knows how highly I rate him."

00:01:43, an hour ago