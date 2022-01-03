Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United’s defeat to Wolves underlined that they still “have a lot of work do”.

The hosts were largely lacklustre and only managed two shots on target.

“We didn’t play well at all individually or collectively,” Rangnick told Sky Sports.

“In the first half we had big problems to keep them away from our goal. In the second half we changed to a back three and had more control then a spell of 15 minutes where we could have scored.

"The goal we conceded, we had enough players in the box. The cross had been defended by [Phil] Jones but the goal we conceded was like too many this season.

"Moutinho could shoot unmarked with no problems, no pressure. We’re very disappointed about the result and parts of our performance.”

Rangnick, who was appointed in late November to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, had previously overseen three wins and a draw from his four Premier League matches.

“Wolves were the best team we’ve played,” he added.

“We have more problems today than in other games. We didn’t press at all. We tried but we were not able to get into those pressing situations. They had an overload in midfield and they played via their wing-backs.

“We’ve been only working two-and-a-half or three weeks after needing to close the training centre. We had the results. In times we played well but today we have to admit they’re better than us."

The result leaves United seventh in the league, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and 22 behind leaders Manchester City.

Joao Moutinho celebrates scoring for Wolves against Manchester United Image credit: Getty Images

They do, though, have games in hand on all of the top five after they saw matches against Brentford and Brighton postponed before Christmas due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

“The game showed we still have a lot of work to do,” said Rangnick.

“We had too many unforced errors. I don’t want to speak about individual performances of players. It’s an issue of the whole team. It doesn’t make sense.

"We have to see each individual game. So far we had 10 out of 12 points. Today we had our first defeat against a good team. They don’t score that many goals, today they scored the only goal. Today the question was who will score the first goal.”

