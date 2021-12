Football

Ralf Rangnick on hiring new Manchester United sports psychologist - 'It's about helping the players'

Ralf Rangnick: "For me, it's only a question of logic, if you have special coaches for goalkeeping, for physical education, even for strikers, for fitness, you also should have an expert for the brain. Not so much to put them on the red sofa and holding hands for the players because most of them won't do that anyway but for me it's about helping the players."

00:02:38, 2 hours ago