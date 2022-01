Football

Ralf Rangnick says his Manchester United players are 'at least trying' ahead of FA Cup third round tie

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said his players "are trying to follow the advice we give them" as he looks ahead to his side's FA Cup third round tie at home against Aston Villa. Rangnick says his job is to make sure the team "show a different performance" against Villa.

00:01:41, 2 hours ago