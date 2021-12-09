Football

Ralf Rangnick took 'risk' as second string Manchester United side held by Young Boys in Champions League

Ralf Rangnick: "I mean, I was fully aware that it will be a little bit of a risk - not regarding the result at the end - but if we would be able with this team for 90 minutes to compete. I thought the first half-hour was good. We also had a few unforced errors in those first 30 minutes, but at least we were able to not only keep them (Young Boys) away from goal, but also have control of the game."

00:03:14, an hour ago