Football

Rangers 'must be brave' in Champions League clash against Liverpool - Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst and captain James Tavernier spoke on the eve of Rangers' trip to Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Van Bronckhorst's injury-laden Gers are bottom of Group A, having suffered heavy defeats to Ajax and Napoli in their opening two games last month. Premier League opponents Liverpool, who have one win and one loss, have been patchy with their form.

00:01:22, an hour ago

