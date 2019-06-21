Rangers ready ‘to put things right’ – Greg Stewart

Greg Stewart claims Rangers are out to right some wrongs this season by ending Celtic’s domination of Scottish football.

The Parkhead triple treble winners will embark on a quest to claim their ninth successive Ladbrokes Premiership title over the next season.

But Steven Gerrard’s squad are determined to bring the Hoops’ long run of glory to an end when they kick-off their campaign against Stewart’s old Kilmarnock side at Rugby Park on August 4.

Former Dundee, Birmingham and Aberdeen forward Stewart is yet to make his debut for his new side but knows all about the demands he will be under at Ibrox.

The 29-year-old said: “Rangers did so well last season but just fell short. Now we just want to put things right this season.

“Can we be near to overhauling that gap from last year? Absolutely.

“When you play for Rangers there is a demand on you to win football matches, and that’s what we want to do at this club.”

The opening battle between Neil Lennon’s champions and Gerrard’s Light Blues has been pencilled in for the weekend of August 31 and could go a long way to shaping the title race.

Stewart admits he can barely wait for his first taste of the Old Firm atmosphere.

He said: “That’s obviously the one you always look for first.

“For me personally, it’s massive, knowing what that game is all about.

“I’m just so excited for the season to begin. The first Old Firm game is four games in but we’ve got a lot of work to do before then.

“There are a lot of games to take care of so we’ll just put that to the back of our minds for the moment.”