Rangers reject Rams raid report as Oyo joins on loan

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has insisted Steven Gerrard was the key reason he moved to Rangers on loan as Ibrox chiefs rejected reports their manager had held talks with Derby.

Reports on Tuesday claimed Derby had moved to lure the former Anfield captain back south.

But the Rangers boss was instead busy making his fourth summer signing in the shape of Reds youngster Ojo as the Scottish club issued a hands-off warning.

The Times claimed Gerrard, 39, had rejected an approach from the Rams regarding their managerial situation.

Frank Lampard – a former England team-mate of Gerrard – is still the man in charge at Pride Park but has been linked with a return to Chelsea to take over from Maurizio Sarri.

The Times report claimed Gerrard was contacted by Derby as the Sky Bet Championship outfit make contingency plans for Lampard’s possible return to Stamford Bridge.

But Rangers hit back angrily at the claims, insisting Gerrard is going nowhere.

A spokesman told Press Association Sport: “Let’s get one or two things clear.

“Our manager has not been approached and he remains one hundred per cent committed to the job he has here.”

Gerrard, whose side will host Derby at Ibrox in a pre-season friendly on July 28, signed a four-year deal when he made his move to Glasgow last summer and he led Rangers to the Europa League group stages and a second-placed finish in his first season in charge.

He is already gearing up for the new campaign and has now raided his old club for the third time since joining Rangers to land Ojo on a year-long loan.

The 21-year-old winger has been sent out on loan previously to Wigan, Wolves and Fulham but endured a frustrating stint in France with Reims last term.

Now he is looking forward to kick-starting his career under Gerrard in the same way PFA Scotland young player of the year Ryan Kent managed to during his time in Glasgow last season.

He said: “The last two years I’ve not really had that consistent opportunity to play football.

“When I heard Rangers were involved, I spoke to my representation, the gaffer Steven Gerrard and Liverpool as well and came to believe this was the right destination for me this season.

“When I’m playing consistently and injury-free then everything goes well. I just haven’t had that consistency.

“With Rangers this season my aim is just to play how I’ve always played – freely and enjoy my football.”

Ojo becomes Rangers’ fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Greg Stewart, while Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo is set to follow soon.

Kent could also return on loan while a £600,000 bid for defender George Edmundson is still being assessed by Oldham.

Gerrard will step up preparations for his team’s opening Europa League qualifier against either Kosovans FC Prishtina or St Joseph’s of Gibraltar when they fly out to Portugal this weekend.