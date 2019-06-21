Rangers sign defender George Edmundson from Oldham

Rangers have completed the signing of defender George Edmundson from Oldham, the Ladbrokes Premiership team have announced.

The 21-year-old centre-back becomes manager Steven Gerrard’s sixth summer recruit after moving in a reported £650,000 deal.

Edmundson, who came through Oldham’s youth ranks, has agreed a four-year deal at Ibrox, subject to international clearance.

He moves after making 54 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side last term. He has previously had loan spells at non-League Ramsbottom, Alfreton and Fylde.

He joins a Rangers team looking to break Celtic’s domination of Scottish football.

The Parkhead triple treble winners will be chasing a ninth successive Premiership title next season.

Another of the club’s summer signings, Greg Stewart, is looking forward to that challenge.

The former Dundee, Birmingham and Aberdeen forward said: “Rangers did so well last season but just fell short.

“Now we just want to put things right this season.

“Can we be near to overhauling that gap from last year? Absolutely.

“When you play for Rangers there is a demand on you to win football matches, and that’s what we want to do at this club.”

Rangers, who begin their campaign against another of Stewart’s old sides, Kilmarnock, at Rugby Park on August 4, face their first Old Firm derby on the weekend of August 31.

Stewart, 29, said: “That’s obviously the one you always look for first.

“For me personally, it’s massive, knowing what that game is all about.

“I’m just so excited for the season to begin. The first Old Firm game is four games in but we’ve got a lot of work to do before then.

“There are a lot of games to take care of so we’ll just put that to the back of our minds for the moment.”