Jones and Edmundson have been placed in self isolation for 14 days after the duo attended a private gathering "with others outside their household", the club said.

Rangers confirmed both players will be unavailable until the conclusion of an internal investigation.

"We are completely aligned in our action and the standards that are being set at Rangers," Stewart Robertson, the club's managing director, said in a statement https://www.rangers.co.uk/article/club-statement-3/1nOblWCKliYLWhvua9zNmV.

"We will not tolerate behaviour that does not follow those standards and it is totally unacceptable for any of our players to be involved in anything that puts at risk the excellent protocols that have been put in place at Rangers." (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

