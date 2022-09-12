Rangers’ Champions League tie with Napoli has been moved back 24 hours to Wednesday evening due to policing following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

All football in Scotland and England was postponed at the weekend out of respect to the Queen.

Ad

Rangers v Napoli was due to be played at Ibrox on Tuesday, but has been pushed back, with UEFA saying the decision is "due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

International friendlies Jesus, Gabriel and Martinelli miss out on Brazil squad 09/09/2022 AT 18:41

There will also be no away fans at the fixture or the reverse tie in Naples on October 26.

There remains uncertainty over the next round of Premier League games due to policing ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Officers from around the country are set to be called into London for the funeral and events surrounding it, potentially leaving resources stretched.

The Daily Mail reports that police and clubs are continuing talks on Monday over the next round of fixtures.

Manchester United v Leeds and Chelsea v Liverpool are two of the most high-profile Premier League games that could be in doubt.

According to the Telegraph, UEFA are confident this week’s other European fixtures will go ahead, except potentially for Arsenal’s fixture against PSV on Thursday, despite the Dutch club posting a message on Twitter on Saturday to say “the match will be played in London with supporters”.

Chelsea are hosting RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday while Manchester City are at home against Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool face Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday.

It is thought the games in London are most under threat due to the increased demand on policing.

A spokesperson for the National Police Chiefs Council told the Telegraph: “Following the decisions of the Premier League and English Football League to cancel this weekend’s matches, we will work with football clubs to try and ensure that, where possible, football fixtures can take place safely when balanced against the requirement to support national events and deliver day to day policing.

“This is a unique situation and we are working closely with everyone involved.”

Europa League Arsenal open Europa League campaign with win after debut goal from Marquinhos 08/09/2022 AT 18:55