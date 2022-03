Football

Rangnick: 'I need to send him to Portugal more' as Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick sends Man Utd fourth

Ralf Rangnick has jokingly suggested Cristiano Ronaldo should be given a week off every week before starting matches for Manchester United. The star striker scored a hat-trick in United's 3-2 Premier League win over Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday

