It is the fourth Rapids match to be postponed. A flurry of positive tests among Rapids players and staff since Sept. 23 had previously led to the postponement of games against Sporting Kansas City, the Portland Timbers and LAFC.
MLS provided no details on when a rescheduled match would be played.
Football
Man City have financial muscle to pull off Messi deal, says COO Berrada
The Rapids are eighth in the Western Conference Standings with 19 points. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)
Football
Singapore Premier League to resume on Oct. 17
Football
England boss Southgate fears changes to Euro 2020 format due to COVID-19