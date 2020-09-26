The player and staff members were not identified but have been isolated.

MLS said in a statement that all other members of the Colorado Rapids are asymptomatic, have received negative test results and are following medical protocol.

The contest was the first to be postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests since the league began playing on home fields following the "MLS is Back" tournament in Orlando.

MLS provided no details on when a rescheduled match would be played. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Hugh Lawson)

