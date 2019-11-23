Rare away goals give Norwich 2-0 win over Everton

Boasting one of the poorest defences in the Premier League and an attack that hadn't managed an away goal since Teemo Pukki's strike in a 4-1 loss to Liverpool in their season opener on August 9, Norwich looked to contain an Everton side that had won three of its last five games in all competitions.

After a goalless first half, Everton had a number of chances early in the second but it was Norwich that took the lead in the 55th minute, Pukki teeing up the onrushing Cantwell, who slotted home confidently.

Emboldened by the goal, the visitors enjoyed a brief period of dominance but soon found themselves under the cosh again as Everton poured forward looking for an equaliser.

Substitute Seamus Coleman slotted in on the right for Everton and sent a string of crosses and passes into the box as Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun and Alex Iwobi all went close without scoring.

Srbeny replaced Pukki and scored almost immediately in stoppage time to secure their first away win of the season to put Norwich 18th on 10 points, while Everton slide to 15th place on 14 points.