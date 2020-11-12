Rashford missed Thursday's 3-0 friendly victory over Ireland because of an injury sustained last weekend for Manchester United and will not return to the squad.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Coady has been forced to self-isolate having discovered he had come into contact with somebody prior to joining the camp who had tested positive for COVID-19 via an NHS Test and Trace alert.

Coady had returned two negative tests as part of the FA and UEFA's protocol but has to adhere to a period of self-isolation under UK government health protocols.

England play Belgium in Leuven on Sunday before hosting Iceland at Wembley on Wednesday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

