Football

Rashford emerges as joint-favourite for British Sports Personality of 2020

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
3 minutes ago | Updated a minute ago

June 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has emerged as the bookmakers' joint-favourite to win Britain's sports personality of the year award after his successful campaign for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays.

British ministers originally said that school food vouchers would not be available over the long holiday, prompting the 22-year-old forward to take up the cause and reveal how he had relied on such support as a boy.

On Tuesday, the government bowed to pressure and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said it would provide a COVID summer food fund costing around 120 million pounds ($150 million).

Football

Australia midfielder Irvine leaves Hull City

AN HOUR AGO

Rashford's efforts have seen his odds of 80/1 cut to 6/4, making him the joint-favourite for the BBC award alongside WBC heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury, according to bookmaker Paddy Power.

Rashford has already helped to raise around 20 million pounds with charity Fareshare UK to supply meals to struggling families.

Other contenders for the award, voted for by the public in December, include Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson who are both at 12/1.

Cricketer Ben Stokes won the award last year for his 50-over World Cup-winning heroics and Ashes displays against Australia.

($1 = 0.7966 pounds) (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Football

Klopp urges Liverpool fans to avoid gathering at stadium

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Arteta wants 'role model' Luiz to extend Arsenal deal

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Australia midfielder Irvine leaves Hull City

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Klopp urges Liverpool fans to avoid gathering at stadium

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Arteta wants 'role model' Luiz to extend Arsenal deal

4 HOURS AGO
Football

David Silva to see out season with Manchester City

8 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

‘What on earth is going on?’ – Rashford campaign highlights major issues

00:01:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Football "has to use its power" to help spread BLM message - Wilder

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Mikel Arteta 'pretty positive' Aubameyang will sign a new Arsenal contract

00:00:51
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer set to launch hardcourt campaign at Rogers Cup

01/08/2017 AT 23:04
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleAustralia midfielder Irvine leaves Hull City