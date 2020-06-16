Football

Rashford grateful British government will provide summer food vouchers

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 16 (Reuters) - Marcus Rashford said he was grateful that the British government would provide school food vouchers for struggling families over the summer holidays after the Manchester United striker campaigned for the aid to be extended.

"I am grateful that the prime minister did change his decision," Rashford, who said he spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the phone, told the BBC on Tuesday.

He added that the prime minister thanked him "for using what I've built in a positive manner".

"He was just grateful that someone had an opinion and shared it with people," Rashford said.

"Being that voice for people who didn't really have the platform to speak out as much as they would like to."

British ministers originally said school food vouchers would not be available over the long holiday, prompting the 22-year-old Manchester United forward to take up the cause and reveal how he had relied on such support as a boy.

Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday the government would be providing a COVID summer food fund costing around 120 million pounds ($150 million).

Rashford has already helped to raise around 20 million pounds with charity Fareshare UK to supply meals to struggling families.

"I don't even know what to say," he said on Twitter of the change in policy.

"Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020." (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

