Rashford, Sancho, Bronze and more to battle it out on FIFA 20

With real action suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, players will find themselves in limbo over the holiday weekend -- usually one of the most intense times of the season when leagues are nearing their climax.

The #Footballsstayinghome Cup kicks off on Friday, with the 16 players including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold and Olympique Lyonnais defender Lucy Bronze set to battle it out on the popular video game.

Fans can follow the action on the FA's Twitter and YouTube channels from Friday morning with commentary provided by leading esports commentators Brandon Smith and Richard Buckley.

Other players include Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Callum Wilson, James Maddison, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Todd Cantwell, Ryan Sessegnon, Jordan Nobbs and Ellie Roebuck.

The competition, which will run into next week, hopes to raise awareness for the National Emergencies Trust which is providing help to charities and foundations assisting those most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.