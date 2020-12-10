Marcus Rashford wants to spend the rest of his career at Old Trafford.

The England striker has been on Manchester United's books since the age of seven, making his first team debut as an 18-year-old when he scored two goals in a Europa League clash against FC Midtjylland.

Rashford, 23, was recognised for his starring role in the campaign for free school meals during holidays when he was named a winner of the Sports Journalists' Association Sport for Social Change awards.

And while 2020 has seen him own headlines for his off the pitch campaigning, he hopes the new year will see him continue to solidify his place in United history.

"For me, I never look beyond Manchester United," Rashford told the British Sports Awards.

"As a kid I never looked beyond Manchester United. In my mind it wouldn't sit right for me to be pulling on another shirt. I just want to do my best for the club while I'm here. Long term hopefully.

"All the good things that have happened this year have come from Manchester United giving me an opportunity as a kid. I don't just remember the last year or the last five years.

"I'm talking about when nobody in my family drove and I had to get to training and United had people to come and take me to the training ground and take me back home when I was six, seven, eight, nine. The times they put me into accommodation when my mum was struggling at home, when I was 11 and I was there up until 16/17.

"It is a lot deeper than what people see sometimes. I think people see some of the stuff that has been happening since I've been in the first team but the bond that I have with United is much greater than these last five years.

"It will forever be greater than probably my actual career because they are the reason I have become a footballer, they have given me the opportunity to express myself and to find out I had talent in football."

Rashford has shown a maturity belying his 23 years to headline a campaign to ensure the Government took responsibility for feeding hungry children during school holidays, with public support forcing Downing Street into two embarrassing policy U-turns.

Remembering his own childhood in Wythenshawe, Rashford claimed he's been inspired in his campaigning by mother Melanie.

"She lived the struggle," he said.

"That is why it means the world to me that she is happy now and she is right next to me with everything that I do, she believes as strongly as I do that things need to change. When there's been set-backs she's the first person to ring me to say 'don't worry, keep going'.

"It has been a difficult period for everyone with the lockdown and the virus. At the beginning of the year I was injured as well, I was really down and it gave me the determination and drive I was missing from not being involved in football games. I put everything I had into that.

"When you are a kid and you truly believe in something and there is nothing that can knock you off that track, if you believe something is true. The structure has needed to change for a long time and I believe kids and families deserve a better chance to become successful."

