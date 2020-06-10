Football

CORRECTED-Soccer-Rayo win second half against Albacete in bizarre return for Spanish football

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

(Corrects day of match to Wednesday)

MADRID, June 10 (Reuters) - Rayo Vallecano beat Albacete 1-0 on Wednesday in the first Spanish football match to take place in three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second division match was unprecedented, not least because it first kicked off six months ago and the two sides played only the second half, with Albacete lining up with 10 players as Eddy Silvestre had been sent off in December.

Football

Frankfurt players display '#blacklivesmatter' on game shirts

2 HOURS AGO

That game, played at the Vallecas Stadium on Dec. 15, was abandoned at halftime as the home fans had accused Albacete forward Roman Zozulya of being a Nazi, the first time a Spanish football match had been called off due to offensive chanting.

Zozulya had little impact on the match, however, which was settled by a brilliant strike from Rayo's Peruvian right back Luis Advincula, who found the net on the hour mark with a superb curling strike from outside the area. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

Premier League

Arsenal lose to Brentford in friendly, one week before Man City match

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Arsenal take a knee and wear Black Lives Matter messages ahead of friendly

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Fans flock in as Partizan sink Red Star to reach Serbian Cup final

15 MINUTES AGO
Football

Frankfurt players display '#blacklivesmatter' on game shirts

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Arsenal lose to Brentford in friendly, one week before Man City match

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Arsenal take a knee and wear Black Lives Matter messages ahead of friendly

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen end Saarbrucken's fairytale run in the DFB-Pokal

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

00:01:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Liga

‘Buy without thinking’ – The problems at Real and Barca

00:03:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

08/06/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleFrankfurt players display '#blacklivesmatter' on game shirts
Next articleMotor racing-Wallace to use #BlackLivesMatter livery in NASCAR race