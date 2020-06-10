CORRECTED-Soccer-Rayo win second half against Albacete in bizarre return for Spanish football

(Corrects day of match to Wednesday)

MADRID, June 10 (Reuters) - Rayo Vallecano beat Albacete 1-0 on Wednesday in the first Spanish football match to take place in three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second division match was unprecedented, not least because it first kicked off six months ago and the two sides played only the second half, with Albacete lining up with 10 players as Eddy Silvestre had been sent off in December.

That game, played at the Vallecas Stadium on Dec. 15, was abandoned at halftime as the home fans had accused Albacete forward Roman Zozulya of being a Nazi, the first time a Spanish football match had been called off due to offensive chanting.

Zozulya had little impact on the match, however, which was settled by a brilliant strike from Rayo's Peruvian right back Luis Advincula, who found the net on the hour mark with a superb curling strike from outside the area. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

