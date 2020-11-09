The entire squad had returned negative results for COVID-19 tests last Friday but another round of tests for international players on Sunday revealed six positive cases.

The group of infected players, who are all asymptomatic, have been placed in isolation.

"The rest of our squad have begun a team quarantine according to the prevention concept," Salzburg said in a statement https://www.redbullsalzburg.at/en/fc-red-bull-salzburg/news/saison_2020_21/positive-covid-19-tests-among-international-players.html.

"This means that they can only travel between their house, the training ground and match locations.

"All international call-ups for FC Red Bull Salzburg players have also been rejected for now."

The squad will undergo another round of COVID-19 testing later on Monday. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

