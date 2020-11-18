Joachim Low was at a loss to explain how his Germany side fell to their heaviest defeat in 89 years and worst ever in a competitive match when losing 6-0 to Spain on Tuesday night in the UEFA Nations League.

A Ferran Torres hat-trick, plus goals from Alvaro Morata, Rodri and Mikel Oryazabal, rounded off a remarkable night for Spain – who reached next autumn’s Nations League Finals – while it proved to be a humiliating evening for Germany.

"I really don't know what happened to the team," said Low, who has been Germany head coach since 2006.

"We had hardly any chances and we didn't win a single individual battle out on the pitch.

"In the second half we tried to press them high up the pitch to score and get back into the game but Spain played far better than us, they were much faster and played with more precision.

"We said before the game that we trusted in the players in our squad and that we were on the right track, but today we saw that we are not progressing as well as we had thought after our last few games."

Germany have now won just three of their last eight matches, and having crashed out of the 2018 World Cup group stages, the 2014 world champions are heading in the wrong direction going into next summer’s European Championships.

"We saw today that we are not as far down the road as we had hoped to be," Loew added. "After the first goal we just gave up being organised. That was deadly. We charged out and just opened up all the spaces. We forgot about our game plan and just ran around out there."

"I have faith in my players. Now our responsibility is to question everything and question ourselves as well. We have to draw the right conclusions."

Low will remain boss for Euro 2020 – Bierhoff

Despite the mounting pressure, national team director Oliver Bierhoff said Low would remain in charge of Germany for Euro 2020.

Asked if Low would be in charge next summer, Bierhoff told ARD TV: "Absolutely, yes. This game changes nothing. We still trust Joachim Loew, no doubt about that.

"With the national team, you have to think and analyse from tournament to tournament. We want to achieve the maximum at next year's Euros."

Enrique revels in ‘rare’ victory

Opposing head coach Luis Enrique, meanwhile, toasted a “rare” victory, which followed a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and defeat to Ukraine last month.

"This victory belongs to every player, even those who didn't play," Luis Enrique told reporters. "It would be unfair to single anyone out because to do what we did, to press a team like Germany all over the pitch, you need every player from defence to attack to work hard.

"This was one of those nights that happen very rarely, when everything goes exactly as planned. The players went out all fired up and did everything right. This is what you get when you combine quality and attitude.

"We feel that we didn't deserve to lose a single game in this campaign. We scored 13 goals and only conceded three, the numbers speak for themselves.

"We feel immensely happy, this is a real boost for the players and we're going to enjoy this moment."

