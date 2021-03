Football

Reaction video - 'La Liga title race is not over' – Ronald Koeman after Barcelona win over Osasuna

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said 'the title race is open' after his team defeated Osasuna 2-0 for their eight away consecutive win in La Liga. The Catalan club extended its undefeated run to 16 league matches to keep the pressure on Atletico a day before it hosts third-place Real Madrid in a Spanish capital derby. Atletico will also have one more game to play after this round.

