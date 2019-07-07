Reactions to the U.S. victory in the women's World Cup final

Megan Rapinoe, U.S. captain and goalscorer in the final:

"It's unbelievable. Just to know all of the people in our group that put in so much work, obviously the players. We have all our friends and family here. It's like history I don't know how to feel right now. It is ridiculous.

"We're crazy that's what makes us special. We just have no quit in us. We are so tight. We will do anything to win."

Jill Ellis, U.S. coach:

"This is an amazing group of players but even better group of people. Just fantastic resiliency, just chemistry. They put their heart and soul into this journey and I cannot thank them enough. It's been fantastic.

"I just said to them they were unbelievable. Congratulations. They made history. Enjoy it. This is unbelievable."

Alex Scott, BBC analyst and former England international:

"The USA do not apologise for wanting to be the best and they have that winning mentality that everyone else needs to get. They show up on the biggest occasions." (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)