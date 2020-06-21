Football

Real Betis sack coach after winless return to action

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
20 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

MADRID, June 21 (Reuters) - Real Betis became the first La Liga club to sack a coach since the season re-started after being halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, firing Rubi who failed to win any of the team's first three matches in their return to action.

Betis lost their first game back 2-0 to Sevilla and drew 2-2 with Granada in mid-week while the final straw proved to be Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Athletic Bilbao, after Sergio Canales missed a late penalty.

Betis released a statement in the early hours of Sunday saying Rubi had been relieved of his duties and that sporting director Alexis Trujillo, a former Betis player, would take charge of the team for the final eight games of the season.

Transfers

Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier to miss PSG's Champions League push 'after rejecting contracts'

2 HOURS AGO

The defeat by Athletic left Betis 14th in the standings on 34 points after 30 games, eight above Real Mallorca who occupy the final spot outside of the relegation zone.

Rubi was named Betis coach last summer after guiding Espanyol to seventh last season, succeeding Quique Setien who went on to become the Barcelona manager last January.

He won eight out of 30 league games with the team, including only one away victory. His greatest result was a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the team's final match before the season was halted in March. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Premier League

Mikel Arteta rejects Neal Maupay’s ‘humility’ jibe aimed at Matteo Guendouzi

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp questions UK government’s coronavirus response: ‘I didn’t vote for this’

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Transfers

Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier to miss PSG's Champions League push 'after rejecting contracts'

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Mikel Arteta rejects Neal Maupay’s ‘humility’ jibe aimed at Matteo Guendouzi

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp questions UK government’s coronavirus response: ‘I didn’t vote for this’

4 HOURS AGO
Football

Atletico go third in La Liga with nervy win over Valladolid

13 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

'It's all our fault' - Mikel Arteta after Arsenal lose at Brighton

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

00:00:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

00:00:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

'Fantastic to have Pogba back' - Solskjaer

00:00:48
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

YESTERDAY AT 11:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

YESTERDAY AT 16:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:29
Play Icon
Formula 1

Force India reveals bold winglet addition

14/09/2017 AT 08:22
WRC

Lappi secures Toyota seat for rest of year

14/06/2017 AT 10:20
Premier League

Liverpool 2017-18 fixtures: City and Arsenal make up tough start for Reds

14/06/2017 AT 08:24
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

19/06/2020 AT 08:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Formula 1

Title rivals matched for Baku tyre choices

13/06/2017 AT 10:49
Formula 1

Hamilton: Vettel battle tougher than Rosberg

28/03/2017 AT 15:40
Football

South Korea results from 2002 World Cup now under scrutiny

29/05/2015 AT 11:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleEdinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier to miss PSG's Champions League push 'after rejecting contracts'