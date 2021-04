Football

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona: 'We controlled the game' - Zinedine Zidane after El Clasico triumph

Real Madrid continued its impressive run on Saturday, going top of the Spanish league with a 2-1 win over Barcelona in what may have been Lionel Messi's last league Clásico. The victory in pouring rain in the Spanish capital left Madrid tied on points with Atlético Madrid, who on Sunday can return to the top when they visit sixth-place Real Betis.

00:00:46, 12 hours ago