'Real Madrid are the best team in the world' - Carlo Ancelotti on having 'a Ferrari' with the team

"No, it's not difficult being Real Madrid coach. A coach's role is difficult. But if you're in a race it's better to have a Ferrari than a 500. That's how I feel at this moment about coaching Real Madrid. All coaches are under pressure and managers are sacked every week. It's part of our job, as well as the responsibility. It just comes with coaching the best team in the world".

00:01:33, an hour ago