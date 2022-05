Football

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti 'calm' despite Champions League final and Kylian Mbappe rumours

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is 'calm' despite the looming Champions League final and Kylian Mbappe rumours. "I'm not considering the subject of [Kylian] Mbappe. Right now, the only subject I am thinking about is the final of the Champions League. So in this regard I am very calm."

00:01:28, 10 minutes ago