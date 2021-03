Football

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wary of Liverpool: Zidane: They can play their 'joker' at any time

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is fully aware of the threat to his side posed by Liverpool, despite Jurgen Klopp's side meagre run of form. The two European giants meet in the Champions League quarter-finals next month in a repeat of the 2018 final of the competition, which the Spaniards won.

00:00:44, 2 hours ago