Football

Real Madrid bus parade as 150000 fans celebrate 35th La Liga title in the streets in Madrid

Tens of thousands of ecstatic Real Madrid supporters gathered around the Spanish capital's Cibeles fountain on Saturday to join their heroes as they celebrated the club winning Spain's La Liga for a record-extending 35th time. A comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol at their home ground, the Bernabeu, earlier on Saturday gave Real their second league title in three seasons.

00:00:51, an hour ago