Football

Real Madrid confirm Antonio Rudiger signing on free transfer from Chelsea

Real Madrid confirmed defender Antonio Rudiger has joined the club on free transfer from Chelsea on Thursday. The Germany international defender signed for four years at the Bernabeu. La Liga champions confirmed Rudiger will be presented with the team in June 20th. He has played for Chelsea during the last five years, scoring 12 goals in 203 matches.

00:00:40, an hour ago