"Our player Eder Militao has given a positive result in the COVID-19 tests carried out on Sunday morning," Real said on its website https://www.realmadrid.com/noticias/2020/11/02/comunicado-oficial-militao.
The club added that all other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with them, had tested negative for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus both on Sunday and Monday.
Football
UEFA suspend Serbia coach, fine FA for delayed kick off
Real, who are bottom of Champions League Group B, face third-placed Inter on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Football
Talking points from the Serie A weekend
Football
Maguire challenges Man Utd to improve home form