Real Madrid dig deep to see off Alaves and go top

Real captain Sergio Ramos put the visitors in front by heading home a Toni Kroos free kick after 52 minutes but gave away a penalty from which Lucas Perez levelled in the 65th.

Zinedine Zidane's Real side demonstrated their new-found grit to re-take the lead four minutes later. Isco pounced to head a Luka Modric cross against the post and the ball trickled across to Carvajal, who bundled it in from close range.

Alaves threw bodies forward in search of an equaliser but Real stood firm, with Marcelo blocking a goal-bound shot and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola stopping an effort from the hosts' captain Manu Garcia in the eight minutes of added time.

Real provisionally lead the standings on 31 points from 14 games ahead of champions Barcelona, who visit fellow title rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Alaves, who had lost only one of their previous seven home games this season and conceded only two goals on their own turf before facing Real, are 13th on 18 points. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)