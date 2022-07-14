Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has unequivocally ruled out any further incoming transfers to the Bernabéu this summer.

Speaking after landing with the Madrid squad in the United States ahead of a series of tour matches, Ancelotti outright rejected the notion that Madrid would sign any more players, saying, "I can tell you we won't sign anyone. We're fine as it is."

Real Madrid have signed only two first-team players this summer, but are apparently not looking to add any further signings.

Aurelien Tchouameni was the headline transfer of the summer for the champions of Spain and Europe. The former Monaco midfielder cost Madrid €80m up front, which could rise to €100m. Only 20 players in football history have cost more than the outright fee and only ten exceed the upper limit, making this a significant outlay - even for one of football's richest clubs.

Adding Tchouameni to Eduardo Camavinga, Madrid can boast an exciting pair of French midfielders with huge potential and an average age of just 21 years old.

After the arrival of Tchouameni, Madrid also added German free agent Antonio Rudiger. The former Chelsea man gives Madrid flexibility in defence and allows David Alaba to potentially move back to full-back.

Despite Ancelotti's denials, reports emerged today that Madrid had been offered Bayern Munich's Germany forward Leroy Sane. Spanish website DefensaCentral claims that Sane's agent, who also represents now former Real striker Luka Jovic, raised the possiblity during negotiations over the sale of Jovic to Fiorentina.

Newspaper Marca deny any interest in the acquisition of Sane and repeat the line delivered by Ancelotti in America.

Madrid's pre-season tour will feature matches against Barcelona in Las Vegas, Club America in San Francisco and Juventus in Los Angeles.

These matches will give Ancelotti the chance to try out his new plan for Eden Hazard.

Hazard, still Real Madrid's record signing since joining in 2019 for €100m from Chelsea, has never produced anything like his best form in Spain. According to a report from Spanish newspaper AS, Ancelotti will attempt to get the best out of the 31-year-old by deploying him as a false nine.

Asked about the report in his US press conference, Ancelotti admitted that Karim Benzema remains first choice in attack, but that "given the quality that he has, it could be good for us to have (Hazard) there".

Hazard's national team coach Roberto Martinez predicted earlier in the summer that this will finally be the season that Madrid fans see the "real" Hazard. The Belgium coach told Spanish radio that Hazard is "in the best moment of his career", adding "I was surprised by the state of mind and physical condition he was in in June. Real Madrid fans are going to see a totally different Hazard."

After playing just 900 minutes for Madrid last season, Hazard will be desperate to take advantage of what could be a last chance in Madrid, with his contract set to expire in 2024.

Ancelotti is in his second spell as manager of Real Madrid. The Italian won the Champions League in each stint, adding a La Liga and Spanish Super Cup last season to the Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup he won the first time around.

