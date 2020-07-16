Real Madrid seal Spanish title

MADRID, July 16 (Reuters) - Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema.

Benzema fired through the legs of goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo to put Madrid in front after 29 minutes and then converted a penalty in the 77th before Villarreal's Vicente Iborra pulled a goal back late on. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football Zidane ranks La Liga triumph above Champions League glory 15 MINUTES AGO

Premier League Manchester United should be confident in top-four race, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 18 MINUTES AGO