Real Madrid seal Spanish title

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MADRID, July 16 (Reuters) - Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema.

Benzema fired through the legs of goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo to put Madrid in front after 29 minutes and then converted a penalty in the 77th before Villarreal's Vicente Iborra pulled a goal back late on. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

