Ramos, making a record 45th appearance in the 'Clasico' fixture, was awarded the spot-kick following a VAR review, after falling in the area when his shirt was tugged by Barca's Clement Lenglet as the pair contested a corner.

The defender showed his customary calm to score from the spot in the 63rd minute and restore the champions' lead, after Federico Valverde had opened the scoring in the fifth minute only for Barca's 17-year-old forward Ansu Fati to equalise less than three minutes later.

Barca ran out of steam in the second half and Madrid missed two big chances to seal the points after Ramos' penalty before substitute Luka Modric finally clinched it with a goal in added time. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

