Real Madrid tells fans not to gather if they win La Liga title

Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid CF touches the statue of the godess of Cibeles at Cibeles

Real Madrid have released a statement calling on their fans not to gather if the team win the La Liga title.

Fans of the capital club congregate at Plaza de Cibeles upon on-field successes, with the club captain usually placing either a flag or a scarf on the fountain in the plaza.

Football Lampard puts points before quality as Chelsea win ugly 35 MINUTES AGO

However, the club have released a press release asking fans not to gather there in the event of a league title win due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

"Real Madrid CF calls on its club members and supporters not to gather in Cibeles in the event that the team secures the La Liga title,” began the statement.

"We are all aware of the difficult situation that we are experiencing, and the efforts being made across society to counter the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Football is also playing its part in this and, with everyone's help, we managed to resume the competition in extremely complex circumstances.

"With just two matchdays of the La Liga season to be played, both our team and F.C. Barcelona have a chance of being crowned champions."

Madrid moved to within one win – with two rounds remaining - of the title with a 2-1 win over Granada on Monday.

Premier League Frank Lampard: It is all about the result but I want more AN HOUR AGO