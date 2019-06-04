Real Madrid to sign Jovic pending medical - Eintracht Frankfurt

The 21-year-old Jovic, who joined Eintracht initially on loan in 2017 from Benfica, scored 17 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches last season and another 10 in 14 Europa League games.

"On a sporting level he is a big loss for us," said Frankfurt sports director Fredi Bobic. "His explosiveness and goal threat are now known around Europe."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)