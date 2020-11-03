The result left Real, winners of a record 13 titles in Europe's premier club competition, level on four points with Shakhtar Donetsk, one point behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach and two ahead of bottom placed Inter.

Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos gave Real a 2-0 lead inside 33 minutes before Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic hauled Inter level at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, Real's training ground and the home of their reserve team.

Football Porto hand Marseille 12th straight Champions League defeat 13 MINUTES AGO

Inter then missed a pair of gilt-edged chances before Real's Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo carved the visitors open with a lightning break in the 80th minute, the latter driving an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Champions League Ramos scores 100th Real Madrid goal in win over Inter AN HOUR AGO