The 34-year-old Spaniard, who joined Sociedad on a free transfer earlier this month, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.

He is not displaying any symptoms and is self-isolating, the La Liga club said.

Football Mkhitaryan terminates Arsenal contract, joins Roma on permanent deal 27 MINUTES AGO

Former Spain international Silva left City at the end of last season after a decade of service in which he won four Premier League titles. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Football Messi fails to show up for Barca training 30 MINUTES AGO