The Barcelona star leads his Portuguese rival by one in their on-going battle to go out as the award's most decorated individual, having moved onto six triumphs when he picked up the 2019 prize in December.

It came after a particularly strong year even by Ronaldo's high standards as he helped Juve to win an eighth consecutive Serie A crown and led Portugal to victory in the first Uefa Nations League final.

The 34-year-old, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018, sat out as the team eased past Udinese en route to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Wednesday, and his manager says he is determined to help him to match his great rival and win a sixth world crown.

"I would like to help Cristiano win the sixth Ballon d'Or first," Sarri told reporters post-game in Turin.

" "It's really annoying thinking that someone won more [Ballons d'Or] than him. I think about him and I think helping him, it is my goal and the goal of the team. It is right for him." "

Sarri also tipped Juve striker Paulo Dybala to challenge for the award in the future after the Argentinean scored twice in the thrashing of Udinese to take his tally for the season to 11.

"Dybala is going to be one of the contenders in the next years. I think so," Sarri added.

"Dybala is a top player. As every top player when they are becoming confident and having the right age, they are playing like a top player.

"I don't think a manager can teach something to a top player. Dybala is going to leave a mark in world and European football in the next years. He has got the right age to leave a mark and he's still got many years of his career. He is really confident in this moment after a few difficulties in the past."