Rebic strikes again as Milan boost European hopes with Torino win

The Croatia international latched onto a Samuel Castillejo cross to sweep home the decisive goal after 25 minutes, marking his fifth in the last five league games.

Milan move into eighth place on 35 points but only trail seventh-placed Parma and Hellas Verona in sixth on goal difference.

The home side came close to doubling their advantage after the break when Zlatan Ibrahimovic curled a shot just wide, before Castillejo fired a low shot off target from a promising position inside the area.

Moreno Longo took charge of Torino for just the second time since replacing the sacked Walter Mazzari earlier in February, but his side fell to another defeat after losing 3-1 to Sampdoria on his debut.

Torino are 14th with 27 points, five clear of the relegation zone, but have lost their last five Serie A games, conceding 17 goals in the process. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Ken Ferris)