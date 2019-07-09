Record 14 million tickets requested for Euro 2020 - UEFA

In the month-long first phase of sales starting on June 12, 1.5 million tickets were made available to the general public as part of UEFA's "fan-first" ticketing policy for the tournament.

Euro 2020, which runs from June 12-July 12, is being played in 12 cities across Europe for the first time to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition.

European soccer's governing body said https://www.uefa.com/european-qualifiers/news/newsid=2616359.html the demand for tickets among locals is highest in St Petersburg, London and Budapest, with more than 50% of tickets requested in these cities having been by supporters from the host nations.

The final at Wembley has received 1.3 million ticket requests, while the two semi-finals at the same venue have attracted a combined 1.5 million applications.

The first-phase tickets are being sold on euro2020.com/tickets until 1400 CEST (1200 GMT) on Friday.

The next phase of ticket sales will begin in December after the final tournament draw takes place on Nov. 30, with 1 million tickets on offer for fans of participating nations. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)