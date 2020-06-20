Football

Record-breaking Lewandowski sparkles as Bayern beat Freiburg

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - Robert Lewandowski struck twice as champions Bayern Munich eased past Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday and the Pole became the first foreign player to score 33 goals in a Bundesliga season.

Joshua Kimmich gave the hosts a deserved lead with a well-placed shot from a Lewandowski assist in the 15th minute.

The striker nodded in on the rebound in the 24th minute after Freiburg keeper Alexander Schwolow had blocked a Leon Goretzka shot before flicking in the third from a Lucas Hernandez cutback before halftime.

Lewandowski can still add to his tally on the final matchday but is unlikely to match Gerd Mueller's Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season set in 1972.

Bayern are on 79 points, 10 clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

