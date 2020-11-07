Joao Felix put in a brilliant performance to inspire his Atletico Madrid side to a 4-0 win over Cadiz on Saturday.

Club record signing Felix put Atletico ahead in the eighth minute, heading a cross from Marcos Llorente into an unguarded net after Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma had fallen over as he tried to catch a long punt into the box.

Llorente doubled Atleti's advantage midway through the first half with a finish inside the near post to cap a week in which he was called up to the Spain squad for the first time.

Luis Suarez then combined with Felix to put Atletico further at ease early in the second half, his goal being initially ruled out for offside then awarded following a VAR review.

Felix completed the rout with a ruthless finish in added time after a quick break involving substitutes Lucas Torreira and Angel Correa, netting a double for the third time in four matches in all competitions.

A fourth straight league win took Atletico top of the table on goal difference, level on 17 points with second-placed Real Sociedad, who have played a game more, and one point ahead of Real Madrid in third.

