Football

Referees body to review tech error that denied Sheff United goal

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
40 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Premier League referees will review the goalline technology failure that denied Sheffield United a clear goal in their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday, the BBC reported on Thursday.

In the league's first match after a 100-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis, Villa keeper Orjan Nyland carried the ball over his own line in a defensive mix-up just before halftime.

Referee Michael Oliver, pointing to his watch, looked to indicate that the technology had not verified the ball had crossed the line, despite TV replays showing it was a goal, and there was no intervention from the Video Assistant Referee.

Football

Spurs not in same league in transfer market, says Mourinho

AN HOUR AGO

“Under the IFAB protocol, the VAR is able to check goal situations, however due to the fact that the on-field match officials did not receive a signal, and the unique nature of that, the VAR did not intervene,” the PGMOL said in a statement.

However, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body responsible for match officials in English professional football, will now discuss how a similar incident in the future can be handled, the BBC said.

Hawk-Eye, which operates the goalline system, apologised for the failure saying the seven cameras in the stands around the goal area were obstructed by the keeper, defender and post. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Transfers

Chelsea willing to sell N'Golo Kante to raise Kai Havertz funds - Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Southampton bank on playbook for stars of the future

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Spurs not in same league in transfer market, says Mourinho

AN HOUR AGO
Transfers

Chelsea willing to sell N'Golo Kante to raise Kai Havertz funds - Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Southampton bank on playbook for stars of the future

2 HOURS AGO
Football

UEFA chief defends decision to play internationals in September

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

The Premier League is back: 9 things you can expect...

00:02:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Champions League holds key to Kai Havertz future as Chelsea move closer to deal - Euro Papers

00:01:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘White people need to apologise’ over treatment of black people says Pep Guardiola

00:01:12
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

12 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

16/06/2020 AT 11:37
Play Icon
Formula 1

Mercedes defends design concept

17/09/2017 AT 10:32
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Football

Parker: Matic is another giant signing for United, but their key player is under 6ft

01/08/2017 AT 13:25
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleSpurs not in same league in transfer market, says Mourinho