LIVE

SpVgg Bayreuth - FC Memmingen

Regionalliga Bayern - 16 November 2019

Regionalliga Bayern – Follow the Football match between SpVgg Bayreuth and FC Memmingen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 16 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between SpVgg Bayreuth and FC Memmingen? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for SpVgg Bayreuth vs FC Memmingen. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

