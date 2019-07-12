SV Schalding-Heining
    -
    17:30
    12/07/19
    SV Türkgücü-Ataspor München
      Regionalliga Bayern • Day 1
      SV Schalding-Heining - SV Türkgücü-Ataspor München
      Regionalliga Bayern - 12 July 2019

      Regionalliga Bayern – Follow the Football match between SV Schalding-Heining and SV Türkgücü-Ataspor München live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 12 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between SV Schalding-Heining and SV Türkgücü-Ataspor München? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for SV Schalding-Heining vs SV Türkgücü-Ataspor München. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
