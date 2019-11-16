LIVE

TSV Aubstadt - SV Schalding-Heining

Regionalliga Bayern - 16 November 2019

Regionalliga Bayern – Follow the Football match between TSV Aubstadt and SV Schalding-Heining live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 16 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between TSV Aubstadt and SV Schalding-Heining? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for TSV Aubstadt vs SV Schalding-Heining. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

